TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Down 1.9 %
MDB traded down $9.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $465.06. The stock had a trading volume of 832,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,700. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at $542,986,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,281 shares of company stock worth $30,362,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.18.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
