TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 1,583 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,578,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

