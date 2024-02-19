TFB Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund comprises approximately 1.5% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

