TFB Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.85. 992,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,836 shares of company stock worth $7,950,127. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

