The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,218. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

