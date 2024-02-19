The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

