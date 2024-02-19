The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $13.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 140,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $2,666,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 140,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $2,666,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 30,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $591,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 768,309 shares of company stock worth $15,885,926. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,617,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,405,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80,128 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPS opened at $19.76 on Monday. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

