The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $122.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.89.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

