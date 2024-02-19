The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $3.50

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.23.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Angi by 740.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 79,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

