The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $147.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48. Entegris has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $140.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

