The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $35.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VECO. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

Shares of VECO opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,668,000 after acquiring an additional 42,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,645,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after buying an additional 53,715 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.