The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Target Price to $5.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTFree Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $3.85 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $557.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Analyst Recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

