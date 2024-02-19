The Heavitree Brewery PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:HVTA)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Heavitree Brewery Price Performance
HVTA stock remained flat at GBX 150 ($1.89) during trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.92. The stock has a market cap of £4.77 million, a PE ratio of 365.85 and a beta of 0.49. Heavitree Brewery has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.39).
About Heavitree Brewery
