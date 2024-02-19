The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Heavitree Brewery’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of Heavitree Brewery stock remained flat at GBX 275 ($3.46) during trading on Monday. Heavitree Brewery has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 282.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 million, a PE ratio of 670.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Heavitree Brewery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Graham J. Crocker sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.89), for a total value of £10,000.50 ($12,591.92). 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heavitree Brewery

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.