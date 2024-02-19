The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $217.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $219.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

