Tigress Financial Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $88.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GM. TheStreet cut General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

