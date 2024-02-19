Tigress Financial Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $88.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GM. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.66.

General Motors stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

