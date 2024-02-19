TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Raised by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in TransUnion by 64.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TransUnion by 62.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 1,300.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 150,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period.

Shares of TRU traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

