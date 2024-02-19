Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.