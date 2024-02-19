Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

