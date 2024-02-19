Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 337,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

