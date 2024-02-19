Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.59.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 954.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,583 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after buying an additional 1,557,851 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after buying an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,057,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,337,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.