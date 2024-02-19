Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $456.29.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $440.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.25. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $459,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 183,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

