Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $526.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $526.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $456.29.

NYSE TYL opened at $440.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.25. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,658,000 after buying an additional 55,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,994,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

