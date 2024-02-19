Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.10.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

