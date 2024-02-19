Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

