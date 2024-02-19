Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBSFY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

About Ubisoft Entertainment

UBSFY opened at $5.17 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

