UBS Group Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $66.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

