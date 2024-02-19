UBS Group Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $150.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $119.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price target on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.92.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average is $112.67. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,679,000. FMR LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $29,108,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $17,232,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,466,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

