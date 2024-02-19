UBS Group Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $250.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $276.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $308.13.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 12-month low of $217.53 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $378,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after acquiring an additional 593,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.