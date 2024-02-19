Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Critical Analysis

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.84 $40.40 million N/A N/A POET Technologies $4.43 million 54.39 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -13.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies.

83.6% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 0.03% 5.31% 2.59% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ultra Clean and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 3 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats POET Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

