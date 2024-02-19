Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

RARE stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 477.39%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $12,588,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

