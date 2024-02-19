Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lessened by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115,885 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 5.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $169,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,071.0% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Union Pacific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.59. 2,202,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,760. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.