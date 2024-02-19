Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,071.0% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 36.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

UNP traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.49. The company has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

