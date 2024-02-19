UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 55,376 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,376 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $86,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 952,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,502 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 89,721 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.20. The firm has a market cap of $323.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

