UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $5.37 on Monday, hitting $283.70. 3,596,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

