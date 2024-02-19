UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $109.69 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,258 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $109,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.32. 5,245,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

