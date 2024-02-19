UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $58.52 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $58,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,327,000 after acquiring an additional 502,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.00. 2,152,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.19. The stock has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $252.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.