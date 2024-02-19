Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.55.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,910 shares of company stock worth $682,403 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

