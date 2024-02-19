V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 2,068 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 0.5% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.39. 3,421,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,552. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

