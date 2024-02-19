V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 486 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $366.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.64 and a 200-day moving average of $468.20. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

