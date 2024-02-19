V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.
Visa Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE V traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.56. 6,630,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.85. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $281.12. The firm has a market cap of $511.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
