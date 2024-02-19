V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE V traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.56. 6,630,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.85. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $281.12. The firm has a market cap of $511.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.