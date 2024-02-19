V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $107,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,625 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $103,084,000 after purchasing an additional 152,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.16. 1,476,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,036. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $241.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

