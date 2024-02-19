V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.5% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $423.57. 1,813,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,088. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

