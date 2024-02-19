V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

USB traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,287,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,595,288. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

