V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.49. 2,274,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

