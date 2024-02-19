V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Shares of AVGO traded down $19.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,245.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,367. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $977.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

