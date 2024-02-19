Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 318.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,391 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Valaris worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Valaris Stock Down 1.3 %

Valaris stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $78.92.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

