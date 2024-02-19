Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Valneva Stock Down 4.3 %

VALN opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $553.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

