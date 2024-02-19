Valueworks LLC Increases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems comprises 1.4% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valueworks LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after acquiring an additional 286,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,191,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,432 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.3 %

SPR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,230. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.